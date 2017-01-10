× Lauderdale County man accused of 573 counts of child pornography turns himself in

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – According to Florence Police, a man accused of possessing child pornography has turned himself in.

After a nationwide search, Mark Anthony Purser, 28, turned himself in to authorities Monday night in Maryland.

Investigators say arrest warrants were issued for Purser when more than 500 images of child pornography were found on computer equipment.

Police do not believe the images involve local children.

Purser has signed extradition papers and will be returned to Lauderdale County for prosecution.