Jemison guard John Petty named McDonald's All-American Game nominee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jemison guard John Petty is one of 720 high school seniors nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games.

Petty, who recently committed to play college basketball at the University of Alabama, is the state’s only representative on the boys’ team. Alabama also had three representatives nominated to the girls’ team, but none from north Alabama.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday. This year’s list includes players from 45 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

A complete list of 2017 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at www.mcdaag.com. McDonald’s will name the final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls who will be selected to play in the 2017 Games during the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU, airing Sunday, January 15 at 9:30 pm CT.

“We are very pleased with the nomination of John Petty for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games,” said Steve Johnson, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “This student-athlete displays remarkable dedication and commitment to the game. We are proud of the example he sets off the court, as well. It’s an honor to have his talents recognized at the national level, and we are proud to have John representing Huntsville as a nominee for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games.”

Last year, Jemison head coach Jack Doss led the East squad in the annual all-star game, while former Madison Academy standout Joshua Langford played for the West.

The 40th Annual Boys Game will tip-off on Wednesday, March 29 from Chicago’s United Center and will be broadcast on ESPN. The 16th Annual Girls Game will precede the Boys Game and will broadcast live on ESPNU.

Since their inception, the Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care.