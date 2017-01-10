× Jackson County fiber plant announces partial closure

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. – Beaulieu Fibers Bridgeport, a plastics fabrication company, will close a portion of its operation in the coming months.

The Jackson County Economic Development Authority confirmed this development to WHNT News 19.

We understand employees were notified Tuesday morning. A portion of the plant will close by March 31, we’re told.

WHNT News 19 is working to get more information on these developments, including how many employees are impacted. We’ll update WHNT.com and the WHNT app as soon as we learn more.