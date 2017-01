× Former Stevenson Police Chief sentenced in Federal Court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former north Alabama Police Chief has been sentenced to 27 months in prison. Daniel Winters was convicted in July on federal assault and excessive force charges.

WHNT News 19’s Brian Lawson was in the courtroom today for the sentencing.

Former Stevenson police chief Daniel Winters facing sentencing in federal court. Just got hug from granddaughter. — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 10, 2017

Defense arguing victim's injuries from Winters beating did not rise to felony level. Prosecution disagrees. Judge left courtroom … — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 10, 2017

… To check with probation office regarding how injury level affects sentencing guidelines. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 10, 2017

Former Stevenson police chief sentenced to 27 months in prison. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 10, 2017

The Jury that found Winters guilty of the charges only deliberated for an hour.

Winters faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.