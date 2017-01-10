Tuscaloosa Police called to hostage situation at credit union on UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tuscaloosa Police have been called to an “emergency situation” on Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa, on the University of Alabama campus.

The University issued an alert, saying local law enforcement and UA Police are at a robbery/hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union, located at 220 E. Paul W. Bryant Drive. This is just near the UA Law School.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is currently closed.

The alert was issued Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m.

Police have not released any information yet.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to Tuscaloosa to cover the football team’s return. This area is just near the athletic complex — we will keep you posted as the situation develops.