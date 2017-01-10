LIVE: Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing for Attorney General

Tuscaloosa Police called to hostage situation at credit union on UA campus

Posted 9:00 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, January 10, 2017
Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa is closed near the UA Law School and the Athletic complex as police respond to an apparent hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union. (Photo: Twitter.com/zjpate)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –  Tuscaloosa Police have been called to an “emergency situation” on Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa, on the University of Alabama campus.

The University issued an alert, saying local law enforcement and UA Police are at a robbery/hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union, located at 220 E. Paul W. Bryant Drive. This is just near the UA Law School.

Bryant Drive is currently closed.

The alert was issued Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m.

Police have not released any information yet.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to Tuscaloosa to cover the football team’s return. This area is just near the athletic complex — we will keep you posted as the situation develops.