× Early planning is underway for Guntersville Lake Hydrofest in 2018

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau plans to hold a string of meetings to coordinate volunteers who want to help with the boat races set to come to Guntersville in 2018. Those steps are just part of what’s expected to go into the preparations over this year.

Guntersville Lake Hydrofest will take place in Guntersville June 22-24, 2018. “The boat races have such a history with the city of Guntersville and we’re so excited they’re coming back,” Mayor Leigh Dollar said.

County tourism officials say boat racing has been a part of Lake Guntersville since the 40s. The last boat race on the lake was in the 80s. The races on Lake Guntersville will be held in Spring Creek, which is a part of the lake near many of the city’s restaurants, stores, and entities.

The three-day event will take a lot of hands and preparation to make happen. “This event is going to take a lot of volunteers and a lot of different people with a lot of different skill sets,” Dollar said.

She adds this year is all about preparation among the many different entities involved, working heavily with the Marshall County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. That organization and H1 Unlimited are partnering to hold the event. “There will be a lot of planning that goes on throughout the year. We’ll be looking at the infrastructure type needs,” Dollar explained.

The city and the CVB work to host large events, like numerous tournaments and festivals each year. “We’ll be ready. We are lucky we have a lot of people on the city staff that are very used to holding large events, so we know how to do them,” Dollar said, “It will just take a lot of work and we’ll be ready.”

The CVB plans to hold meetings for volunteers throughout the year. If you are interested in volunteering, call the Marshall County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau at (256) 582-7015 and give them your information.