10-year-old reunited with teddy bear lost during chaos at Fort Lauderdale Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A heartwarming reunion occurred at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday. A ten year old girl lost her teddy bear in the chaos during the shooting Friday that left five people dead.

Her mother made a plea on social media for help finding the beloved bear.

The bear named Rufus got left behind following the deadly airport shooting Friday that killed five and sent tens of thousands of travelers running to safety, without their belongings.

“A rush of people screaming for their lives came like a tsunami at us and we threw our children under the seats and we laid on top of them,” said Kim Lariviere.

Kim Lariviere and her family were inside terminal 2 traveling back to Ontario Canada after a cruise when the shooting began. They first ran on to the tarmac for safety. Eventually they left the property and in the process the big bear with the red jumpsuit belonging to Lariviere’s daughter Courtney was forgotten.

“This teddy bear was given to Courtney ten years ago when my dad was dying,” said Lariviere.

Lariviere says Courtney got sick Friday night from the stress of everything that happened and hasn’t slept since. Word spread on social media as the family made a plea to have Rufus returned. Airport officials faced the daunting task of sorting more than 20,000 items abandoned in the chaos. But Tuesday the family got word — the airport tweeting we found Rufus!

So glad we were able to help this family! We're making significant progress on the return of bags/items left at the Airport on Friday. https://t.co/SR0txNsRR2 — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 10, 2017

10 y/o Courtney reunited with her favorite teddy bear Rufus @FLLFlyer after having to leave him behind Friday amidst the chaos @WPTV pic.twitter.com/L9IucI6i6G — Gabrielle Sarann (@GabrielleSarann) January 10, 2017

“He’s like something that helps me sleep at night,” said Courtney.

A big comfort to one family that knows others are still suffering.

“My deepest sorrow and condolences to all of you and those families without their grandmas and their moms and their brothers and their uncles and their aunts,” said Lariviere.