Work to begin on Hughes Road in Madison near overpass, should take 3 months to complete

MADISON, Ala. – Crews will begin work on Hughes Road near the overpass located south of Portal Lane on Monday. The work will be to improve the pavement and slope near the overpass in the southbound lanes.

The outside southbound lane of the overpass has been blocked off since mid-November.

At that time, city officials said they had been monitoring the overpass because of safety concerns. Gradual shifting in the area created cracks in the pavement.

The Madison City Engineering department says work will be done both north and south of the overpass. They ask motorists to be aware of the roadwork and proceed with caution.