× WHNT Exclusive: Lauderdale County deputies arrest “Hamburglar” using forensics

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the person they have only known as the “Hamburglar.”

Joey Jay Vaughn, 55, was arrested early Monday and charged with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief.

Vaughn is accused of breaking into Mama Jean’s restaurant on Cloverdale Road in May of 2016, stealing a box of ham and some change.

Sheriff’s investigators said DNA left at the scene was tested by state forensics and came back as Vaughn’s. Once they had a name, investigators were able to identify Vaughn’s mother’s car as the getaway vehicle used.

He’s been booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.