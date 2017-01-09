× What to buy and what to skip in January

If saving a few bucks is part of your New Year’s resolution, January is a great time to cash in.

According to the research done by the folks at Nerdwallet, Christmas decorations are one of the best buys after the holidays. Clearance aisles will be filled with artificial trees, ornaments and wrapping paper so stock up for next year.

TVs are another great buy. With the end of football season approaching, retailers kick off sales near the end of January, right in time for Superbowl Sunday.

You might have guessed fitness gear and memberships are also great deals. Gyms often discount rates for new members looking to lose a few of those holiday pounds and own up to New Year’s resolutions. Just watch out for pricey contracts and hidden fees!

But with all the great buys, there are a few you might want to skip. Nerdwallet suggests passing on toys. With the holidays over, you won’t see too many retailers discounting them for a while.

New-model smart phones are another item to hold off on. If you’re an iPhone user, the newest phones are usually released in September after the annual new product unveiling. Samsung loyalists will be able to get a new phone sooner. The new Galaxy is expected to arrive in April.