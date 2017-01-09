× Two men arrested in Madison teenager’s murder have been indicted

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The two men arrested in the murder of Madison teenager Jason West at the Sonic near James Clemens High School have now been indicted, as revealed in a scheduled preliminary hearing on Monday.

According to statements in the criminal complaint against 19-year-old Trevor Cantrell and 22-year-old Dacedric Ward, West had agreed to buy Xanax from the two men at Sonic on County Line Road in Madison. The complaint says the pair had always intended to rob West, but in the process, Ward pulled a gun and shot him.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on December 26. West died a short time later.

The two were arrested and charged with capital murder, and they were set for preliminary hearing on Monday.

When that hearing convened, the judge informed the attorneys that the two men had already been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury.