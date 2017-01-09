× TONIGHT: Huntsville Utilities to hold public meeting in advance of rate hike request

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities plans to present an electric rate increase proposal to the Huntsville City Council during the month of January.

Tonight is one of four opportunities customers have to comment on the proposed 2.75% increase.

The other three options are during scheduled Huntsville City Council meetings and work sessions.

The public meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 9th at 5:00 p.m. Customers will also be allowed to voice their opinions during the Huntsville City Council Meetings and Work Session scheduled for January 12, 19 and 26. Each of those meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. All four meetings will be held in the Huntsville City Council Chambers in City Hall.

Representatives from Energy Alabama, Nexus Energy Center and the Association of Energy Engineers Huntsville Chapter plan to be at each of the meetings.

“We understand that rates need to be raised from time to time especially if much of the increase will be used for better technology such as smart meters,” said Daniel Tait, CEO of Energy Alabama. “However we are continuing to advocate for more public notice and input into how the rates are determined.”

According to a release from Energy Alabama, the 2.75% increase could equate to a bill increase between $1.52 and $8.04 a month, depending on consumption, for residential customers.

They say they plan to advocate for more energy efficiency and access to renewable energy.

“We look forward to hearing about the needs of Huntsville Utilities and how they plan to fairly and equitably apply these rate increases” said Tait.

Huntsville Utilities provides electric service to over 182,000 customers.