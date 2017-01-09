× Today: Men charged with capital murder in Madison shooting to appear in Limestone County court

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The two men charged in the shooting death of Jason West, 18, are scheduled to be in court today for a preliminary hearing. Court documents show the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.

Decedric Ward, 22, and Trevor Cantrell, 19, face capital murder charges. If convicted, they would face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The shooting happened December 26th at the Sonic Drive-In on County Line Road in Madison just after 3:00 p.m.

Court documents and statements made by the accused have already given us great insight into the incident said to be a drug deal, turned robbery, turned murder. But we hope to learn more in today’s hearing.