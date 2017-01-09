× THE LATEST: 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Alabama vs. Clemson

It’s game time.

Clemson won the toss and deferred, kicking to Alabama to start the title game _ with Steve Spurrier, who isn’t exactly revered by either fan base, getting booed when he took part in the festivities.

And the first play called by new Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was a pass, which was batted down.

Former Tide coordinator Lane Kiffin called passes on the first play of each of the last 10 games of his Alabama career.

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 7, Clemson 0.

Bo Scarbrough’s 25-yard touchdown run with 9:23 left in the first quarter has given Alabama a 7-0 lead in the national championship game.

It capped a three-play, 59-yard drive that took less than a minute _ and came after the first big play of the title game was made by Alabama’s defense.

Clemson faced fourth-and-1 from the Alabama 41, and called time to figure out what it wanted to do. But Alabama’s defense snuffed out the toss to Wayne Gallman, who stumbled to a stop short of the first-down marker, and the Crimson Tide took over in a scoreless game.

Alabama scored three snaps later.

Clemson hasn’t faced a double-digit deficit all season _ and for now, it still hasn’t.

Alabama still leads 7-0, and was driving before a holding penalty and Jalen Hurts’ second batted-down pass of the night forced the Crimson Tide to punt.

Making matters worse for Alabama is this _ the punt was partially blocked by Tanner Muse, and Clemson is taking over at its own 37 with 2:30 left in the opening quarter.

Alabama has the lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Clemson hasn't trailed after the 1st quarter in any game this season. pic.twitter.com/vvTkddqqk1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2017

A turnover on a bad snap is bad news for Clemson.

Alabama’s Ryan Anderson emerged with the football after Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t handle a snap on third down, and the Crimson Tide takes over on the Clemson 35 late in the first quarter.

It was the first turnover of the game, not counting Clemson getting stopped on downs early in the game.

The big plays through one quarter of the national championship game have mostly been made by Alabama.

Over the last 10 quarters, Bo Scarbrough has rushed for 342 yards and 6 touchdowns. #RollTide #NationalChampionship — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 10, 2017

A stop on fourth-and-1, emerging from a scrum with a fumble after Deshaun Watson couldn’t handle a snap cleanly, and downing a punt at the 1-yard line are among the first-quarter highlights for the Crimson Tide, who lead Clemson after the first 15 minutes of the College Football Playoff title game 7-0.

These Bo Scarbrough highlights are RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/Dxeb5ibLYI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2017

Bo Scarbrough’s 25-yard run is the lone touchdown so far.

Alabama outgained Clemson 81-46 in the opening quarter.

BO. AGAIN. No. 9 runs it in from 37-yards to give Alabama the 14-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/AT1u9nltxF — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 14, Clemson 0.

It’s Bo Scarbrough again, this time on a 37-yard run as Alabama has taken a 14-0 lead over Clemson with 10:42 left in the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Scarbrough’s jaunt down the left sideline put Clemson in its biggest hole all season. The Tigers never trailed in any of their first 14 games by more than eight points.

Alabama leads 155-63 in total yards, and Scarbrough has eight carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns already.

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 14, Clemson 7.

The Tigers ar finally on the scoreboard in this College Football Playoff national title game.

Deshaun Watson’s 8-yard rush with 6:09 left in the half has Clemson on the scoreboard, and the Tigers are within 14-7 of Alabama.

Clemson went 87 yards in seven plays, and it only took 1:33.

The 14-0 deficit was the largest Clemson faced to start a game since October 2013.

Halftime has arrived in Tampa, and it’s Alabama leading Clemson 14-7 at the break.

And a title game that was an offensive showcase a year ago _ when the Crimson Tide prevailed 45-40 _ has been a defensive slugfest of sorts so far in the rematch. Clemson outgained Alabama 203-183 in the half.

Clemson has had some success passing the ball. Deshaun Watson is 13 for 23 for 153 yards, and four different Tigers receivers have one catch that went for at least 19 yards. He also has Clemson’s lone TD on an 8-yard run.

Alabama’s strength, as expected, has been on the ground. Bo Scarbrough has 12 carries for 76 yards and both Crimson Tide scores, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is a mere 6 for 15 for 43 yards.

Clemson will have the ball to open the second half.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave a televised interview before heading into the locker room for halftime, and made the second-half plan very clear.

“We’ve got to make this quarterback throw the ball,” Swinney said to ESPN.

Here’s why: Alabama has rushed 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. But when freshman Jalen Hurts passes, the Tide have gotten 40 yards on 16 attempts _ at least three of those throws getting batted down at the line of scrimmage.

GIVE THE MAN THE BELT pic.twitter.com/fXTzqezrFl — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 17, Clemson 7.

Adam Griffith’s 27-yard field goal with 12:25 left in the third quarter has given Alabama a 10-point lead in the national title game.

And Clemson is lucky the deficit isn’t bigger.

Ryan Anderson’s second fumble recovery of the night set up the scoring drive. Anderson stripped Clemson’s Wayne Gallman a minute into the third quarter, then recovered the ball and returned it 12 yards to the Clemson 16.

Alabama only got seven yards in three plays after the fumble, settling for the field goal.