Sporting goods stores prepared for extended hours in the event of a Tide win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sporting goods stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors and DICK’S Sporting Goods have the product and are ready for an Alabama win!
Both plan to open their doors immediately after the game tonight should the Tide roll.
A representative from Academy Sports says all 14 stores within the state will reopen after the game and remain so until the last customer is served or the championship gear is sold out. Below is the inventory from just one of the stores prepared to reopen tonight.
A select number of DICK’S Sporting Goods will extend hours immediately following the game, then will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Those stores are:
Bridge Street Town Centre
6890-A Governor’s Drive West
Huntsville, AL 35806
Cox Creek Centre
376 Cox Creek Parkway
Florence, AL 35630
Cullman Shopping Center
1106 Cullman Shopping Center
Cullman, AL 35055
Westside Pavillion
2718 Carl T. Jones Drive
Huntsville, AL 35802
Are you going to hit the store in the event of an Alabama win? If so, share the experience with us. Post the pic on our Facebook wall, tag @whnt on Twitter, or @WHNTNews19 on Instagram. You can also Snap us a pic.