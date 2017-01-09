Sporting goods stores prepared for extended hours in the event of a Tide win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sporting goods stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors and DICK’S Sporting Goods have the product and are ready for an Alabama win!

Both plan to open their doors immediately after the game tonight should the Tide roll.

A representative from Academy Sports says all 14 stores within the state will reopen after the game and remain so until the last customer is served or the championship gear is sold out. Below is the inventory from just one of the stores prepared to reopen tonight.

A select number of DICK’S Sporting Goods will extend hours immediately following the game, then will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Those stores are:

Bridge Street Town Centre

6890-A Governor’s Drive West

Huntsville, AL 35806

Cox Creek Centre

376 Cox Creek Parkway

Florence, AL 35630

Cullman Shopping Center

1106 Cullman Shopping Center

Cullman, AL 35055

Westside Pavillion

2718 Carl T. Jones Drive

Huntsville, AL 35802

