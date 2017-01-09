Several churches in Dekalb County are falling victim to burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Several churches in the Fyffe area, like Highway Church of God, have become victims of robberies. People are coming onto church grounds and stealing their air and heating units. Now with the help of the community, police were able to arrest 37-year-old Anthony Collins and 34-year-old James Barron

"We had one church that had a witness that had seen an old van around it. We used that information and it just led to that. And when we stopped that van we had a lot of help around us," says Sheriff Jimmy Harris of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Although two arrests have been made, the case is far from closed.

"Now the investigators are following up leads on who might be with them. We really feel like we'll probably have more arrests when we get this together," says Sheriff Harris.

Police will continue to patrol the area and investigate any possible locations of the missing units.