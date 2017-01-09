Large warehouse catches on fire outside Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A large fire has been reported at a warehouse building just outside Fort Payne.

The building is on Sand Valley Road, north of downtown Fort Payne. Southern Wholesale Fibers and Recycling isn’t currently up and running, but was preparing to open soon, we’re told.

WHNT News 19’s Olivia Steen is on the scene. Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite says the building used to house a hosiery mill, but it now holds about 1,000 bales of cotton. There is heavy smoke coming from the building.

No one was injured, but Chief Saferite said this will be a difficult fire to extinguish. Firefighters plan to be on site through the evening and overnight hours to monitor the situation.

The owner lost a previous business to fire in June 2015 in the Higdon/Bryant area of Jackson County.

We’ll continue to update WHNT.com and our app with more details.