Huntsville City Schools announces interview dates for superintendent finalists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Board of Education is preparing to host the five finalists for superintendent in the next two weeks.

Each meeting will be held in the board room of the Annie Merts Center, located at 200 White Street and will begin at 5:30 pm. All meetings will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3, and on the web at HuntsvilleCitySchools.org.

The interview schedule along with a feedback form for residents of Huntsville and employees of Huntsville City Schools is available at Huntsvillecityschools.org.

Candidate Interview Schedule:

Tuesday, January 17 – Dr. Agnella Katrise Perera

Wednesday, January 18 – Dr. Sandra Spivey

Thursday, January 19 – Dr. Robyne Thompson

Friday, January 20 – Dr. Verna Ruffin

Monday, January 23 – Dr. Matthew Akin

The board will hold a special called meeting on January 30, 2017 at 5:30 pm to select a possible finalist for superintendent. The school board hopes the new superintendent will be in place by the beginning of March.

Here is more information about each of the finalists.