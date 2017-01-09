Henagar Drive In holds CFP National Championship tailgate party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala. - Henagar Drive-In will be providing a tailgating experience like none other. With just a $5 parking fee, you can watch the biggest college football game on a 40 foot screen. Henagar Drive-In is proving to be more than just a movie spot.

"So we thought this is a good way to have a big party. If we can't go there we can tailgate here and have a party," said Carol Laney, owner.

Concessions will offer food and drinks and even your favorite Alabama gear. There will also be raffle during the game.

"At the end of each quarter, we're going to be giving away a prize. And at half time we're going to be giving away an annual pass to the drive in and so what you need to do to be eligible for the drawing is to like it and share it on Facebook," said Laney.

But tonight's viewing party is more than a game. Laney wants to make sure everyone remembers the drive in experience. One that she feels is slowly dying away.

"I was raised going to a drive-in and it's just fun. I want to keep that. I want it to be a legacy for our grandkids and I want it to be here for the community and for everybody to be able to know and enjoy the nostalgia if anything."