Florence Police arrest woman for DUI, find her 2 young children home alone half a day later

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police say a series of bad decisions over the weekend left two small children home alone, while their mother sat behind bars.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, 31-year-old April Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence. She was then booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

“Twelve hours later, a jailer is having a conversation and learns there may be two children that are unattended inside a home, and these children are 3 years old and 6 years old,” explained Sgt. Brad Holmes of the Florence Police Department.

Holmes said patrol officers immediately went to the house on Woodard Avenue to find the children.

Looking through a window, officers spotted the two kids asleep on a bed. After ensuring they were okay, police then contacted the Department of Human Resources and family members.

“It’s unfortunate that the parent didn’t reveal to the officer at that time where the children were, that they were unattended,” said Holmes. “It’s even more unfortunate that in speaking with other family members that they were unaware of the situation.”

For not being forthcoming about the children, Johnson is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

DHR has placed the children into the custody of family members.

Police want parents to use this incident as a teaching tool. They say the children who were left alone didn’t know how to contact 911 or family members to let them know they were in trouble.