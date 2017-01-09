× Deputies arrest Morgan County man for child abuse

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. –According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Arik Nathaniel Young of the Punkin Center Community was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child.

Sheriff Ana Franklin reports DHR requested assistance from deputies to investigate injuries sustained on a 6-month-old child Sunday. The child had two fractures of the leg.

After developing sufficient information to obtain a search warrant, the search warrant was served at the residence of Arik Nathaniel Young, 28, on Jennie Lee Road.

The search of the residence, along with an interview of the mother and father, led to the arrest of Young. There are issues concerning the living conditions in the home, which are being investigated and may be addressed by social services, law enforcement or both.

Young was released on a $2,500 bond.