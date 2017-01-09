Athens police chief meets with Taco Bell management after officer doesn’t receive service

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he met with management at Taco Bell on U.S. 72 near Interstate 65 after an incident on Saturday, January 7. The officer’s visit to the restaurant has garnered lots of comment on social media because of what apparently didn’t happen.

Chief Johnson said the officer went for lunch at Taco Bell, and waited alone at the counter for about five minutes. He left after not receiving service.

“The officer did not make a scene and simply opted to eat lunch elsewhere,” Chief Johnson said.

A citizen posted about the incident on Facebook, and other social media users shared it and asked the public to boycott the restaurant.

Chief Johnson said he learned about the social media comments on Sunday, January 8. He said he talked with the officer and went to Taco Bell to meet with managers and review security video footage.

“The managers were apologetic and are conducting their own investigation into the incident,” Chief Johnson said. “At this time, it appears one member of staff may have seen the officer but did not acknowledge him. I do appreciate Taco Bell’s managers meeting with me and working to address the issue on their end. On behalf of the Athens Police Department, I am satisfied with allowing Taco Bell’s managers to address this incident with their staff.”