Tab Bowling aims to lead the River City to bigger and better things

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Like everything in North Alabama, Decatur has aspirations.

New Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling is certainly excited about leading the River City to bigger and better things. He says the work begins early every day.

This week on Leadership Perspectives, we spoke to Mayor Bowling about what makes his city so special.

“Austin and Decatur both building new high schools…the Austin High School in the southwest part of town…there’s a lot of open area there that should generate some new growth as well…you know Decatur has the lowest utility rates of any city in the state of Alabama….Decatur has the largest number of Victorian homes of any city in the state of Alabama. We have a great story to tell about our city…we’ve just got to find the right way to communicate that.”

You can watch the entire conversation with Mayor Tab Bowling here in three parts:

