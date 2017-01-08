Mild weather returns this week

We got a taste of true arctic air this weekend! Temperatures in Huntsville Sunday morning dropped to 12 degrees, the coldest Huntsville has seen since February 19th of 2015 (the low that morning fell to 11). Fortunately, we can say goodbye to the cold for the week ahead.

A deep upper level trough crossed over the Valley Saturday, which allowed the bitter cold air to seep southward through Alabama. That trough will weaken and move northeast over the coming days as the jet stream starts to flatten out more. As the jet stream retreats further northward high pressure will set up east of us. That pulls in a southerly flow throughout our work week and delivers a welcomed warming trend.

Temperatures will jump from 40s for highs Monday to the 50s for highs Tuesday. With high pressure parked off the east coast an upper level ridge will continue to build in, keeping mild air centered over us at least into our weekend. That means highs back in the 60s Wednesday through Friday! That would actually put us well above our average high for January, which is 51.

Along with warm air though a southerly flow also returns moisture to the South, so rain chances will creep back into the forecast by Wednesday too.