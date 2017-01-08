× Fonde Elementary students to attend school year round

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) _ A Mobile County school will have a new calendar next year.

Fonde Elementary is going to year round school starting this summer.

WKRG-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j0lDis) the Mobile County School board voted for the change last week. That means the students will have a five-week summer break and a two to three-week break after each quarter. Students will attend the same 175 days of school as the rest of the school system. It’s just spaced out differently.

Principal Joy Gould says she has been working to make this happen for over a year and says this change will greatly benefit the students.