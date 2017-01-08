× Erase Student Loan Debt in 4-6 Weeks? Not So Fast!

The FTC is urging people who are struggling to pay back student loans to be wary of pop-ups and other ads claiming that you can get rid of student loan debt is as little as 4-6 weeks. Don’t believe it! Consumers have reported that the companies behind these ads try to lure people in with fantastic claims that they can help save lots of money on student loan debt. What these companies really want are high upfront fees for often questionable services and advice that is available for free from the Federal government. Both the Department of Education and StudentAid.gov have free resources available to help you.

If you are looking for student lone debt relief, be skeptical of companies that use the following tactics.

Stresses consolidation as the solution for everyone’s debt issues.

States that the business is affiliated with a government program.

Fails to provide substantiation of staff credentials to provide debt-relief counseling.

Presents confusing price or payment plans.

Offers a low introductory fee that is raised significantly after the introductory period.

Fails to disclose that services provided are available for free by other agencies or organizations.

Sources: bbb.org and the United States Federal Trade Commission, www.ftc.gov – not subject to copyright protection. 17 U.S.C. 403.

For more information on student loan debt relief scams, go to Repaying Student Loans? Read This. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.