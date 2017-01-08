Cool, dry weather expected for the CFP Championship Monday night in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday evening.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The weather will be cool and dry with a light northeast breeze. It will be near 60 degrees at kickoff with middle 50s expected in the fourth quarter.

