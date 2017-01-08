“Be patient”; Cold case doesn’t mean closed case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Generally when a crime is committed investigators catch a suspect pretty quickly. Sometimes that's not the case. For those impacted by the crime it can be extremely frustrating.

The Madison County District Attorney wants those waiting for justice to be served to never give up.

"I would just say be patient, because they're not going to quit on it," said Rob Broussard.

Broussard knows that's easier said than done. Unsolved murder cases haunt family and friends of the victim.

"I absolutely know they are in a living hell and there's nothing I can do about that. I understand those feelings. We have lots of murder cases. But each and every case whether it's local law enforcement or it's prosecution by us, it's the most important thing in the world. But it's hard to convey that everything is being done that can be done," said Broussard.

He said pure suspicion isn't enough to get a conviction. That's why local law enforcement works closely with the DA's office.

"They can go arrest anytime they want without checking with us. But if it's a case of a certain magnitude they are almost always in touch with us. Because they know as good as I do, that ultimately it's going to come to us. And ultimately it's going to be in a court of law and that's our end of the deal. We take care of any concerns as far as trying cases and being in court, and they take care of the investigative end of it. But everyone wants a successfully thorough product," said Broussard.