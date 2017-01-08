Alabama legislature introduces bathroom bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Al. - The controversial bathroom bill targeting transgender people in North Carolina is now being discussed in Alabama, along with several other states.

Next month, Senator Phil Williams will introduce the Alabama Privacy Act, according to our news partners at AL.com.

The bill will require bathrooms and changing rooms to either be exclusive to one gender or open to all genders. Bathrooms that are open to all genders must be staffed by an attendant at all times.

According to the bill, and public institution the leaves bathrooms unattended could be hit with fines ranging from $2,000 to $3,500 and face potential lawsuits.

The bill comes after the Obama administration directed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choosing.