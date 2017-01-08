× Alabama holds Sunday walk through ahead of National Championship Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama wrapped up their practice schedule Sunday afternoon with a walk through ahead of Monday’s College Football National Championship Game.

According to the press release, Sunday’s walk through put the final touches on the game plan for Monday’s meeting with No. 2 Clemson at Raymond James Stadium. The contest with the Tigers will be the Crimson Tide’s fifth time in eight seasons playing in college football’s final game of the season to determine a national champion.

Sunday’s schedule began with Alabama head coach Nick Saban joining Clemson’s Dabo Swinney for the CFP Head Coaches Press Conference at the Tampa Convention Center before the team traveled to the University of South Florida in the afternoon for the walk through at the USF practice fields.

Alabama and Clemson will meet for the 17th time in the history of the two programs on ESPN at 7:17 p.m.

The Crimson Tide owns a 13-3 all-time advantage in the series. While the Tigers won the initial three meetings, the Tide have won the last 13 contests, outscoring Clemson 435-94 over that span.

The most recent meeting between the two teams occurred in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game when Alabama rallied for a 45-40 win to capture the program’s 16th national championship. Tight end O.J. Howard earned offensive MVP honors in the victory after catching five passes for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns.