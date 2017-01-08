× Scottsboro boy shares Crimson Wish visit

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – We first introduced you to Jaxon Guthrie last November. He was excited about going to Tuscaloosa for a day to remember thanks Crimson Wish and Window World. He’s like any other nine year old boy, he loves sports, especially football and baseball. And there’s no doubt about his favorite team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

When he was five, Jaxon was diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer. He mother Laura told us, “There was a nodule around the kidney that had a tumor so they had to remove it as well and then his lungs also had spots.” The cancer had spread. He underwent 10 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation at St. Jude in Memphis and Huntsville. He doesn’t really like talking about that. “Forgot it,” he says. His mother smiled and said, “He’s tried to block it out.” I can’t say I blame him. Jaxon gets checked every six months now. He’s been in remission for three and a half years.

Jaxon promised he’d tell us about his Crimson Wish visit when he got back to Scottsboro. And just like the tide, he scored big. Karen Nicole Photography captured the day for Jaxon and his family. It started with his first visit ever to the Paul Bear Bryant Museum. He loved seeing all the trophies and the Bear’s office. After a private tailgate next to Bryant Denny Stadium, they headed to the Walk of Champions. Jaxon’s mom says that was the highlight of his day. He was on the front row as the players walked by and got high fives from several of them including quarterback Jalen Hurts. His mom says he’s still talking about that.

And what nine year old wouldn’t love being on the sideline during warmups and checking out those heated benches on a cold November night. Jaxon also got to meet his favorite college mascot, Big Al. Laura says the look on her son’s face was priceless when he saw just how big some of those Bama football players really are. But what you can’t really put a price on is the time a nine year old who beat cancer, gets to spend with his family on a Crimson Wish football Saturday in the south.

Jaxon came home with a lot of great memories. The university gave him a hat and jacket just like the coaches wear. But even better than that, he was told he’d be getting a box of goodies later. He did and it included an 8×10 autographed photograph of head coach Nick Saban. And you have two guesses who he’ll be rooting for when Alabama plays Clemson for the national championship. The first one doesn’t count.