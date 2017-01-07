The first snow of 2017 has come and gone in the Valley

A few rounds of light to moderate snow fell across the Valley Friday. The first band moved through southern Tennessee early Friday morning, dropping decent accumulations in Wayne and Lawrence Counties. On and off snowfall continued through the day, with the next band of moderate snow moving into Eastern Alabama Friday night. That left parts of DeKalb with snowfall amounts up to 2 inches. For areas between these two bands, like Madison and Limestone counties, little if any flakes were seen.

The pictures sent in were beautiful though, even in the places that only saw flurries! Below are just a few of the Valley’s best photos from our first snow event of 2017:

Have a photo you want to share with us? Send it to photo@whnt.com or send it in through the Live Alert 19 App!