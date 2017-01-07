(CNN) — CNN has confirmed the names of two victims in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Olga Woltering, a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise; and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, were among five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area of the airport.
Names of two victims released in Ft. Lauderdale shooting
-
BLOG: Multiple dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, shooter in custody
-
‘The backpack saved my life’: Airport shooting survivor describes his close call
-
Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale shooting has lengthy military record
-
Fourth sexual assault victim files suit against traveling petting zoo in Lauderdale County
-
No extra security measures taken at HSV airport following Ft. Lauderdale shooting
-
-
Los Angeles police investigating fatal shooting by officer
-
Six people shot in downtown Minneapolis
-
Hurricane Matthew stalks Florida coast
-
Gunman identified in Istanbul nightclub attack, Turkish authorities say
-
Lawsuit filed in Lauderdale County against petting zoo & employee accused of sexual assault
-
-
1 killed, 2 others wounded in shooting near polling site & school in California
-
FedEx plane catches fire at Fort Lauderdale airport
-
Suspects on loose in San Francisco school shooting