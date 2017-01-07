× Local fans and players enjoy College Football Playoff’s Media Day in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WHNT) – Media Day at the College Football Playoffs can be like a circus; a spectacle with a lot of things to see and do, for both fans and players.

“It’s an awesome experience,” says Alabama Mike Owen.

On paper, Media Day is just an hour long mega press conference, jammed into one room, but for Somerville resident Mike Owen, it was a chance to show his support for his team. “They’ve worked hard all year and they deserve the support. So we come and support them,” he says.

The big names like Coach Steve Sarkisian and Quarterback Jalen Hurts draw in the sea of cameras, but perhaps the coolest part of Media Day is catching up with players that don’t always steal the limelight.

“For us, we get a few interviews here and there, local channels and stuff, but it’s still fun to talk to people and answer some questions,” says Alabama Wide Receiver Jonathan Rice.

Rice is a product of Bob Jones High and is still recovering from an ACL injury, but says he’s amazed by the fan support here.

“When you think of media day, you wouldn’t think of people coming out here to cheer you on answering media questions, so it’s kinda surreal having everybody here, it’s pretty cool,” says Rice.

The Madison native says his family will be watching for him on the sideline, and he has an advantage when it comes to being spotted on the sideline, bright red hair. “Hopefully, they’ll see the red hair flowing on the sidelines, easy to spot! I know, mom could always find me in a crowd,” he says.

Mike says he’s thrilled to be able to take this all in, in person. “We’re here, you get to touch and feel and smell, it’s awesome,” says Owen.

Making Media Day more than just a hectic, crowded press conference.

“It’s been pretty cool to see the behind the scenes things going on,” says Owen.