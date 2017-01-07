× Jackson County teen dies following single-vehicle crash Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A single-vehicle wreck Friday cut the life of a Jackson County teen short.

Savannah Michelle Young, 18, of Scottsboro was killed when the 1997 Toyota she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a guard rail. Young, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 59 at the 212 mile marker, seven miles north of Collinsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.