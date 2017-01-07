Huntsville International Airport is prepared for southeast diversions caused by winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Traveling is always a concern when winter weather hits the south. Many drivers stay off the roads as it can be dangerous.

But what about the air?

Hundreds of flights out of Atlanta were cancelled or delayed due to snow Saturday.

If winter weather plows through our area, you're more likely to catch a flight out of Huntsville International Airport. The same can't be said for other airports in the southwest.

Huntsville International Airport is prepared in the event winter weather hits the Tennessee Valley,

"We have snow equipment that is probably a lot more than you would expect for an airport in the south. The reason that we have that is because we're a diversion airport," says Airport Public Relations Manager Jana Kuner.

Flights unable to land at a different airport in the southeast due to bad weather are often re-routed to Huntsville International.

"One reason is because we have the second longest runway in the Southeast. The other reason is because we take such proactive measures to de-ice and use our snow equipment to keep our runway open at all times so that passengers can land safely," Kuner said.

On average, the runway is de-iced three to four times a year.

"That's just a guesstimate because that changes with the weather patterns in the area. Typically around here we don't get very many events but we're prepared in case we do," says Kuner.

When there are flights diverted to Huntsville, the airport does more than just keep the ice off the runway.

"We obviously have a hotel on-site and so they're prepared and try to hold rooms to make sure that we can accommodate those passengers."

If the airport hotel is booked, the airport is able to shuttle passengers to other nearby hotels.

The Huntsville International Airport encourages passengers to go to their flyhuntsville website to find the most updated information regarding arrivals and departures.