Greater Alabama Survival Expo not just for preppers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For some people, self-reliance is a way of life. If that’s the case for you, this weekend’s Greater Alabama Survival Expo is the perfect place to learn even more ways to do just that.

The expo is for more than just doomsday preppers. Promotions manager Randy Kehrli said that’s exactly the kind of stigma they’re trying to break.

“Every day common, American people, your neighbors, are starting to become more self-reliant. They’re realizing that things do happen in this world,” he said.

Being a survivalist doesn’t have to mean just preparing for disaster, as explained by vendor Joe Fischer.

“The survival aspect of it ranges from just driving down the road in harsh conditions, to where if something actually does happen,” said Fischer.

In fact, for those in North Alabama who face tornadoes often, the expo has everything you might need to help in that type of situation.

“If you’re interested in that sort of situation, surviving tornadoes, this is the place to come today,” said Kehrli.

With over 300 vendors at the expo, they are ready for anything.

“We’ve got everything from the average fire starter to the more advanced stuff. We have solar, we have general first aid,” said Fischer.

So whether you’re trying to survive a natural disaster, or just survive the day, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

The expo will run through Sunday from 9 AM to 4 PM in South Hall 2 at the Von Braun Center. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. For more information you can visit here.