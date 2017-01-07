× Fan festivities in Tampa for 2017 National Championship game

TAMPA, Fl. – If you or someone you know is in Tampa for the 2017 College Football National Championship game, there are a few fan festivities for Alabama fans.

The Tampa Bay Alabama Alumni Association will be hosting a championship kick-off party on Sunday, January 8th from 6pm-11pm at Tampa Joe’s, 9316 Anderson Road. The party will have live music, appearances by former Tide players and plenty of Alabama merchandise to go around.

If you’re not going into the Raymond James Stadium on Monday night, the Alumni Association will host a watch party at 7pm at Tampa Joe’s.

On Sunday, the Playoff Fan Central will take place in the Tampa Convention Center. Open from noon-8pm, the family-friendly event offers appearances from both institution’s bands, cheerleaders and mascots.