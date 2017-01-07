× Alabama State University marching band’s reality show returns next week

MONTGOMERY, Al. – A reality show based around the Alabama State University marching band will return to national airwaves next week, according to our news partners at AL.com.

“Bama State Style” will air Tuesday, January 10th on the Atlanta-based ASPiRE network. The reality show previously aired on the A&E Network.

The show follows the school’s Mighty Marching Hornets band and their dancers called the Stingettes and the Honey Beez. Band Director James Oliver says the show will highlight the hard work of the students.

The show will air eight one-hour episodes, including four previously aired episodes from A&E and four brand new episodes.