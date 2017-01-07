Alabama holds its final practice ahead of the 2017 National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fl (al.com)-- A lot of stories have sprung up about what really happened behind the scenes at Alabama to convince Nick Saban his team would be better off with Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator rather than Lane Kiffin during the biggest week of the season.

Here's one: Some of the offensive players weren't happy with Kiffin after their poor performance against Washington, and they let Saban know about it.

Truth or fiction? Two of the leaders on that side of the ball deflected that notion or outright denied it Saturday at National Championship Media Day.

Damien Harris?

"I don't know anything about that. No, I'm sorry."

Cam Robinson?

"That's completely false."

Whether they did or didn't advocate for a change, the Alabama players didn't seem all that broken up about it. I asked Harris if he felt for Kiffin not being here to finish the job.

