Warming Center Opens in Huntsville for the Needy as Temperature Drops

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – At just 20-years-old Laura Carr has been living on the streets for four weeks with her girlfriend; making camps at night to sleep in. She said it’s been hard trying to find food and warmth.

Carr said she ended up on the street after a series of unfortunate events, but she’s not giving up. “It`s really hard. You just got to keep hoping I guess. That`s what I’ve been doing. Just hoping for a better thing,” Carr said.

She said some area shelters have turned her and her girlfriend away because of their sexual orientation. Thanks to Grateful Life Community Church, her better thing has come along. They’ve opened their doors to those who need a place to stay warm during the cold temperatures.

Volunteer Ronald Rickard said the church will remain open 24 hours a day, as long as the temperature is below freezing. He said they are providing food, a bed, and warm clothes to those in need.

Carr said everyone at the church are heroes, because they’re helping her and others. If you need a warm place to stay visit the church at 207 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35811.