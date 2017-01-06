× The Jackson County Commission takes a head start to beat the weekend weather

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – “You never really know what’s going to happen, so obviously you want to do the best you can to be prepared.”

Jackson County engineers spent the past two years preparing for weather events like these. Their goal is to be more proactive instead of reactive to an emergency situation.

“One of the proactive things we’ve done is put a salt, brine mixture out on several of our roadways going up the mountains and major intersections.. to try to prepare that if an event does happen, it won’t stick in those areas,” said Commissioner Matthew Hodges.

They also have equipment prepped in case snow blocks roadways.

“We’ve got snow plows and gradalls to help keep snow off of the roads. That’s our main tools to be used if there is a snow event,” said Commissioner Hodges.

County engineers have worked diligently creating the road solution and building equipment in order to keep the county as safe as they possibly can in the winter time.

“It took a lot of work and a lot of management to get that done and get us to a position where we can do it. But now we’re prepared to handle that and we don’t have to rely on someone else to do that for us.”