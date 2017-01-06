× CBS News: 3 killed, several others wounded in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

(CNN) — Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were evacuated on Friday after a shooting. CBS News has confirmed three people died and several others were wounded.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Neither police nor airport officials have commented, but airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Several people are being kept outside on a tarmac.

There are multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

BSO confirms multiple victims after gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Int'l Airport.@FLLFlyerhttps://t.co/raNk2r00Ku — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) January 6, 2017

This is a developing situation. More details are expected shortly.