No extra security measures taken at HSV airport following Ft. Lauderdale shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In immediate response to the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, security increased at some of the nation's largest airports. In New York City, all airports used armored vehicles and K-9 teams looking for explosives.

Typically officials with the Huntsville International Airport wait to get word from the TSA or FBI. Friday that word didn't come and no additional security measures were taken.

Jana Kuner with the Huntsville International Airport told WHNT News 19 that the Chief of Public Safety reached out to his local TSA and FBI contacts when news of the shooting broke Friday afternoon.

"He proactively did that and they said that they had not released or heightened security at any airport at that time. We were waiting basically to receive something from them. Had they sent something to us, we would have immediately incorporated our procedures to heighten security," explained Kuner.

She said the airport is always looking to modify procedures to make sure those traveling are safe.

"We are constantly updating our procedures as a result of anything that could happen out there. So we are always looking at ways to improve or make changes to protect and keep our passengers safe," said Kuner.

There are no direct flights from Huntsville to Ft. Lauderdale, but there could be passengers who had layovers in other cities that were impacted. Airport officials said they did not have that information as of Friday night.

"Today was pretty difficult. We continued to operate as we normally would. There's winter weather in the area so we are taking provisions to prepare for that... so that people can potentially divert flights to Huntsville. We did have a lot on our plates today to keep us busy and thankfully that kept us pretty this afternoon," said Kuner.