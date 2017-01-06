× Montgomery judge suspended for jailing people who couldn’t afford fines

MONTGOMERY, Al. – The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Judge Armstead Lester Hayes III without pay for 11 months after agreeing with an inquiry that he violated canons of judicial ethics regarding the jailing of poor people who cannot afford fines, according to our news partner AL.com.

Under the agreement, Hayes is considered guilty of seven charges of violating the Canons of Judicial Ethics. He will have to pay $4,312 for the cost of the proceeding including the amount incurred by JIC for the investigation.

Hayes has cooperated fully with the judicial inquiry, and the Court of the Judiciary also noted that Hayes attempted to remedy the problems as early as 2014.

Judge Hayes’ suspension will end October 1st. His current term as Presiding Municipal Judge is set to expire in January 2018, almost four months after his suspension ends.