Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale shooting has lengthy military record

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – WHNT News 19 has obtained new information from a spokesperson for the Alaska National Guard about the military record of Esteban Santiago, the man arrested for the deadly shooting in the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead says Esteban Santiago was a Soldier in the 297th Cavalry in Fairbanks, Alaska, prior to his discharge.

Olmstead adds that Santiago was formerly a member of the Alaska Army National Guard, leaving the organization in August 2016.

Other facts from Olmstead:

Joined the Puerto Rico National Guard Dec. 14, 2007

Deployed to Iraq with Puerto Rico National Guard April 23, 2010 to February 19, 2011

Was in the Army Reserves prior to joining the Alaska Army National Guard Nov. 21, 2014

Received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard Aug. 16, 2016 for unsatisfactory performance

He was a combat engineer (MOS: 21B10)

When he was discharged, his military rank was E3 (Private First Class)

A full list of his assignments, as passed along from Cynthia Smith of Army Public Affairs, include:

April 2008 to November 2008: Puerto Rico National Guard

November 2008 to March 2009: Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

March 2009 to March 2010: Puerto Rico National Guard

March 2010 to April 2011: Fort Dix, New Jersey

April 2011 to February 2014: Puerto Rico National Guard

February 2014 to November 2014: Inactive Ready Reserve

November 2014 to August 2016: Alaska National Guard

August 2016: transferred to Inactive Ready Reserve

Smith also notes a number of awards in Santiago’s military history:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ “M” Device Army Service

Ribbon Overseas Service Ribbon Combat Action Badge Driver and Mechanic Badge – Wheeled Vehicle

WHNT News 19 continues to aggressively push for information, and we will update this story as we learn more about the suspect, especially reporting out his military ties that will be more familiar to the people here in the Tennessee Valley.