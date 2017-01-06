ICYMI: Man fights off gunman during Craigslist puppy sale, plus… SNOW!

Here are some of the stories that stood out this week, in case you missed it!

Father fights off attack during Craigslist sale

A father of two young girls fought off a gunman during a Craigslist sale at his Virginia home on New Year’s Eve. CJ Harris said he placed an ad on Craigslist after his Pit bull, “Bella,” had eight puppies.

He said a man responded to the ad Tuesday and drove to Harris’ home to purchase two of them.

“The first time there was no problem,” Harris told WTVR. “He gave me the money, then he called me the next day and asked if I had any puppies left.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harris explained the man returned to his home, but brought along two other men and a gun.

"They gave me the money and I went into the kitchen put the money in the drawer," he said. "I came back into the living room, he points a gun at me and says, 'We have to have that back.'"

He said his three-year-old daughter was standing just feet away from the gunman in the living room, while his wife and 16-month-old were hiding in the kitchen.

Harris said he then began fighting the man who eventually ran out the door with the puppies while shooting at his family.

"My baby girl was sitting in the high chair and luckily my wife had picked her up before the shooting commenced," he said. "The bullet went right through the high chair."

Flu outbreak spreads through North Alabama

The flu is spreading through Alabama with a vengeance. According to the CDC, the state has one of the highest levels of flu activity in the country right now, with most of it in North Alabama.

American Family Care Center Dr. Stephanie Gafford said though this flu outbreak might seem sudden, it's not surprising.

"We've all been home for the holidays, and so we've been sharing our germs with one another over family dinners and by going out more than we normally would so we're in public places."

She said one common factor that stands out is that in Madison and Limestone Counties they are seeing a surge of flu patients who got their flu shot this year. Here's one doctor's take on why that may be happening...

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New peanut allergy prevention recommendations

Take note parents-to-be, there are new guidelines out for preventing peanut allergy!

On Thursday, an expert panel published new guidelines about when to introduce some infants to peanut-containing foods as a way to prevent food allergies, a technique validated by the Learning Early About Peanut allergy, or LEAP, study.

The basic finding? Kids should be introduced to peanuts earlier in their diet; before six months for most infants. The recommendations are pretty specific though, depending on your child's potential risk of allergy. Click here to read them in detail.

Congrats, Janet!

Pop superstar Janet Jackson is a first-time mom at age 50. Wow!

Let it... snow, snow snow...

We saw our first snowfall of the season this week in North Alabama. Here are some of our favorite photos! We encourage you to share yours with us online as well; just upload them using the WHNT News 19 or Live Alert 19 app. You can also email them to photo@whnt.com.