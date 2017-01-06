× 2017 bringing more of the same for Huntsville defense work, plus changes too

Something you can count on in the new year: the Redstone Test Center will be hard at work on the dozens of tests they do every day. Some will be visible, and many will make noise.

Some of the loudest noise for people on and off base will come from hackers who try to steal everything from government secrets to personal information. Huntsville companies involved in Cyber Security will be busy.

“Literally every day, every week, something new is going on and keeping on top of that… it’s like the wild west,” says Peter Kiss, co-founder of Huntsville’s Sentar.

On the unmanned aerial systems front, Redstone Arsenal has plenty of work to continue. The constant testing of the Army’s Shadow vehicle just one part of that. Huntsville’s Avion Solutions’ Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit is coming at the ever-expanding ‘drone world’ from a different direction. From helping law enforcement use them, to keeping up to date with the ever-more-complicated technology, Avion will be busy this year.

“The initial aircraft that we had, the unregistered aircraft that we have are so out date, we had to downgrade them to training. I’ve never seen technology grow so fast, in such a short amount of time,” said Michael Winchester of Avion Solutions.

Time, of course, is just one of the pressures facing the various Army commands at Redstone Arsenal. Some of the commands have new leaders who will be putting their imprint on their new responsibility. AMCOM Commanding General Douglas M. Gabram has been on the job less than a year. General Gus Perna only took over the Army Materiel Command top spot a few months ago, and Lt. General James H. Dickinson assumed the top job at the Space And Missile Defense Command on January 5th. All three of these leaders and everyone involved in defense in north Alabama will be waiting to see what changes happen with a new President in office.

Every day, all the commands and agencies at Redstone and in the broader defense community will be busy. In that way, 2017 will be just like 2016.