Winter weather advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a winter weather advisory for the Tennessee Valley.

The advisory covers all of north Alabama, as well as Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in southern Tennessee.

The winter weather advisory goes into effect at Noon Friday and continues until midnight Saturday for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale and Limestone Counties. Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in Tennessee are also under the advisory for this time period.

“A band of light snow developing southwest of the Tennessee Valley tonight spreads northeast overnight bringing light accumulations and potentially causing some early-morning travel headaches.”

The timing is different for DeKalb, Cullman, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan Counties. For these areas, the winter weather advisory begins at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Light accumulations of snow are possible within the advisory area.

With temperatures only in the 20s Friday, any snow that falls will stick. This means slick spots may develop quickly, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A winter weather advisory is issued for a winter weather situation that causes significant inconveniences.

Winter weather can be life threatening if caution is not exercised, and frequently a winter weather advisory will be issued if travel impacts can be expected.

