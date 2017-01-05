Wind chill values may drop to near zero degrees Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A bitterly cold pattern with the chance of snow sets up in the Tennessee Valley for Friday through the weekend.

To read more about the chance of snow on Friday, click here. This post will focus on the dangerous cold that blows in late Friday and lasts through Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon will not get above freezing in most areas. Expect highs between 28 and 33 degrees with a biting north wind averaging between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

The worst of the cold starts blowing in Friday night; expect lows to fall toward the upper teens. The cold north wind will continue, so it will feel much colder.

Guidance suggests the “feels like” temperature may drop to near zero degrees across northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee around sunrise Saturday morning. Swipe through the gallery above to see how cold it will feel where you live.

The “feels like” temperature will remain well below freezing all day – only peaking near 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Expect similar readings early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday should get to near or just above freezing.

Milder weather returns next week; highs will be near 60 degrees by Wednesday, January 11.